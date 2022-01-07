COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 47 is still closed at the OR 202 intersection in Mist.
Friday, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) tweeted out a video of the section of the road that washed away. It showed more of the road detached and submerged under water. Don Hamilton, spokesperson for ODOT said it’s still unclear it will reopen.
“We’re going to have to figure out what the problem is there, what’s going to be needed to get it done and how much its going to cost to get fixed and we’re going to have to try and figure out what we can do to make sure they can get their day-to-day business done around that area as soon as we can,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said having roads wash away is uncommon but can happen with a lot of rain. He said right now the agency is more concerned with landslides. Something crews had to deal with a lot this week.
“People need to be very careful when they’re driving around especially in areas with steep hillsides nearby,” Hamilton said. “We all need to be very, very, very careful when we’re driving in some of these areas considering all the rain we’ve been having.”
For the latest updates on road conditions and closures, you can visit Trip Check.