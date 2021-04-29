Part of historic highway reopen in the Columbia River Gorge

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that six miles of the Historic Columbia River Highway, neighboring trails and waterfalls have reopened that have been closed since January.
ODOT said frequent landslides forced the extended closure of the road between Bridal Veil and Ainsworth, known as the Waterfall Corridor including popular sites such as Wahkeena Falls, Horsetail Falls and Multnomah Falls although Multnomah Falls has been open with access from the Interstate 84 parking lot.
On several occasions since last year the slides forced closure of sections of the Historic Highway, trails, and waterfalls. Over the winter, one location about a mile west of Multnomah Falls saw more than 30 debris flows, a type of fast-moving landslide. These flows repeatedly left large rocks, trees, mud and other materials on the Historic Highway and railroad tracks.
Crews have completed temporary slope repairs at this location and ODOT expects additional work will continue throughout the summer.
Evaluation by ODOT’s geotechnical engineers and geologists determined that the debris flows were groundwater driven and they foresee a decreasing risk of additional landslides into the drier months.
Along the corridor, crews removed landslide debris, repaved and put in temporary barriers to replace the damaged white wooden railing.
ODOT also announced some trail openings. The lower portion of the Oneonta Trail is open to the Horsetail Falls Trail junction. The Oneonta Trail remains closed south of the Horsetail Falls junction. The Gorge 400 trail is now open between Multnomah Falls and the Oneonta Trail.
