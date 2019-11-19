PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It’s time to wine and shine, the Portland Rose Festival says.
The organization is hosting a contest for original artwork to be considered for the 2020 Rose Festival Oak Knoll Wine Label. The contest offers a cash prize and is open to artists with a 2020 Rose Vision, which is the theme of the festival, according to officials.
Participants must be at least 18 years old and live in Multnomah County, Washington County, Clackamas County, or Clark County.
Oak Knoll is the official winery of the Portland Rose Festival.
Each year, the winery produces a custom wine label for its Rose Festival release of Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Rosé of Pinot Noir. It will gift $1,000 to the wining artist this year and turn their art into a wine label.
Following the production process, the artist's work will be given broad public and media exposure through Rose Festival VIP events, including bottle signings, according to officials.
Submissions will be accepted through Jan. 15. The winner will be selected by a panel of judges and notified by no later than Jan. 31.
Contest rules, eligibility, rules and applications are posted online.
