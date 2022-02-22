Oregon State Police say Interstate 84 is closed in both directions between Pendleton and La Grande because of multiple crashes

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon State Police say both east and westbound lanes of Interstate 84 have reopened after weather conditions caused multiple crashes involving "as many as 98 vehicles" between Pendleton and La Grande.

Parts of I-84 closed from Pendleton and La Grande after multiple crashes, 'As many as 98 vehicles'

Image: Oregon State Police

ODOT said I-84 eastbound reopened shortly after midnight Tuesday; I-84 westbound reopened around 6 a.m. Tuesday. 

"Outstanding response from our tow companies and all who responded, including law enforcement and EMS," said ODOT District 12 Manager Marilyn Holt. "They got everyone out fast, which made clearing the scene go well."

The largest crash was estimated to involve between 15-20 cars and trucks. 

Emergency responders from the surrounding areas dispatched medical and fire personnel to treat patients. The total number of the injuries is not known at this point.

Parts of I-84 closed from Pendleton and La Grande after multiple crashes, 'As many as 98 vehicles'

Image: Oregon Department of Transportation

People who couldn’t drive from the scene due to blockage or damaged vehicles were taken to the Pendleton Convention Center.

ODOT is still warning conditions can change quickly and travelers should continue checking TripCheck

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you