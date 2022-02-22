UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon State Police say both east and westbound lanes of Interstate 84 have reopened after weather conditions caused multiple crashes involving "as many as 98 vehicles" between Pendleton and La Grande.
ODOT said I-84 eastbound reopened shortly after midnight Tuesday; I-84 westbound reopened around 6 a.m. Tuesday.
"Outstanding response from our tow companies and all who responded, including law enforcement and EMS," said ODOT District 12 Manager Marilyn Holt. "They got everyone out fast, which made clearing the scene go well."
The largest crash was estimated to involve between 15-20 cars and trucks.
Emergency responders from the surrounding areas dispatched medical and fire personnel to treat patients. The total number of the injuries is not known at this point.
People who couldn’t drive from the scene due to blockage or damaged vehicles were taken to the Pendleton Convention Center.
ODOT is still warning conditions can change quickly and travelers should continue checking TripCheck.