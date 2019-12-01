Parts of NW Oregon, SW Washington wake up to snow Sunday morning

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington woke up to snow Sunday morning.
FOX 12 meteorologists say a dusting of snow occurred overnight for some along the West Hills of Portland, as well as spotty snow across the Tualatin Valley.
There were also reports of random spots of snow on the east side.
Many people will be on the roads on as they head home after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Main roads in the metro area were clear Sunday morning, but there was snow on some neighborhood streets, especially anywhere above 500 feet in elevation.
Sunday morning, there was snow on the roadway at Southwest Barnes and Southwest Miller roads in Portland.
The area expected to be hardest hit is the Columbia River Gorge. Freezing rain is expected to fall mainly in the western part of the Gorge, which could lead to dangerous driving conditions on Interstate 84.
The Oregon Department of Transportation is advising drivers to carry traction tires or chains.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for the western Columbia River Gorge until 4 p.m.
FOX 12 spoke with a family traveling this holiday weekend that decided not to take any chances on the roads.
“We went to Tillamook for the weekend, now we’re heading back a day early because the weather is supposed to get worse, I heard,” said Eric Sayler. “We heard that there is supposedly some freezing rain coming, so we wanted to get ahead of that.”
