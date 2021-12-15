FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - After a tragic accident killed two Forest Grove girls back in 2013, one of the two is being honored in the 2022 Pasadena Rose Parade on January 1.
11-year-old Abigail Robinson, and her 6-year-old stepsister, Anna-Dieter-Eckert, were playing outside their Forest Grove home when they were run over by a car while playing outside in a pile of leaves.
Now, eight years later, Donate Life’s Rose Parade float will showcase a Floragraph of Abigail who was an organ, eye, and tissue donor and gave the gift of life to others.
FOX 12 spoke with Susan Dieter-Robinson, Abigail’s mother, who says “Abigail would give the shirt off her back to anybody, so for her to be able to leave this life by giving the ultimate gift is exactly what she would want.”
Susan said she's proud of what her daughters have been able to accomplish here on earth and up in heaven, and now wants to place emphasis on the importance behind organ donation.
“For us, it’s the gift that keeps on giving to others and organ donation is huge and it needs to be done. People need to be educated on that and that’s what we’re here to do.”
To learn more about Donate Life Northwest, click here.