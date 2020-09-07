CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 16-year-old died in a two-vehicle crash on in Wilsonville Sunday night, according to the county sheriff’s office.
The crash involved five people and occurred on Southwest Stafford Road and Southwest Newland Road near Wilsonville. Deputies, police officers, and firefighters at the scene found the vehicles badly damaged and reported that several people were injured. Law enforcement closed Southwest Stafford Road between Southwest Mountain Road and Southwest Newland Road as investigators responded to the scene.
A deputy at the scene helped to pull the 16-year-old who died from the wreckage, according to the sheriff’s office. The 16-year-old, a passenger, was pronounced dead a short time after being extricated from the vehicle.
According to investigators, a red 2001 two-door Acura was headed south of Southwest Stafford Road when the driver veered off the road to the right and over-corrected, coming back into the southbound lane and crossing over the center line and into oncoming traffic, a 2019 Audi SUV. The SUV crashed into the passenger side of the Acura, killing the 16-year-old.
The driver of the Acura, another 16-year-old, was determined to be the “at-fault” driver, according to investigators, and was taken to an area hospital with traumatic injuries. Investigators believe the driver may have been in possession of a small number of drugs. Deputies have submitted the drugs to the Oregon State Crime Lab for analysis.
All three people inside of the involved SUV were hospitalized, law enforcement said. The extent of their injures was not immediately clear. Investigators have not determined the speed of the vehicles at the time of the crash. No additional information was released.
