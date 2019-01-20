PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in southeast Portland early Sunday.
Just after midnight, officers responded to reports of a crash in the 3800 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue, according to Portland police.
When police arrived, they learned that the driver ran away from the scene but there were two passengers inside the vehicle.
One of the passengers, 34-year-old Cherie Marie Swanson, sustained traumatic injuries and was taken to a local hospital to be treated. The other passenger, Swanson’s fiancé, was treated at the scene.
The Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team responded to investigate the crash.
Police say preliminary information indicates the driver was traveling southbound on Southeast 92nd Avenue at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed into several parked cars.
Nicholas Woods, 29, has been identified as a person of interest in the investigation as the driver who fled the scene.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.
