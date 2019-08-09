Passenger dies after Cadillac SUV crashes, rolls multiple times on Hwy 30 near Goble

COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A passenger died Thursday after the Cadillac the were riding in crashed on Highway 30 near Goble, according to Oregon State Police.
Highway 30 was closed in both directions after the single-vehicle crash around 2:15 p.m., with a detour in place for approximately two hours, OSP says. Several other passengers in the silver Cadillac Escalade were hurt.
The driver, Michael Scarlett, 65, of Oakland, California, was traveling east on the highway when they left the road and went up an embankment, according to OSP. The SUV rolled multiple times after going up the embankment and came to a rest on its passenger side.
Scarlett suffered minor injuries in the crash, along with two other passengers, 28-year-old Coleman Ewell, from New Jersey, and 25-year-old Clayton Ewell, from Pennsylvania, OSP says. Barry Robinson Jr., 61, of Oregon City, was pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth passenger, Zyrone Powell, 23, also from Oregon City, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, according to OSP.
It was not immediately clear what cause the Scarlett to leave the road. Other agencies on scene Thursday include Columbia River Fire and Rescue, the Columbia City Police Department, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
