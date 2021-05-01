PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 43-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck near the Portland International Airport on Thursday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
The crash happened in the 5100 block of Northeast Cornfoot Road just before 6:00 p.m.
Investigators said a 1995 Ford Mustang convertible was driving west on Northeast Cornfoot Road at high speed and collided with the broadside of the trailer as it was pulling out of a driveway. The Mustang went under the trailer and came out the other side.
The passenger, identified as Jamie R. Pallviny-Brown, died at the scene. The driver, a 56-year old male, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the semi's driver, a 40-year-old man, was not hurt and showed no signs of impairment.
No charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Officer Chris Johnson at Chris.Johnson@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-2213.
Police said this was the 24th traffic-related fatality for 2021 in the City of Portland, which is an 85% increase over this time last year.
