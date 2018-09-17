NEAR LAKEVIEW, OR (KPTV) - A passenger on a motorcycle traveling north on Highway 395 in Lake County Sunday died after the rider crashed into the back of another motorist, Oregon State Police say.
The rider, identified as 26-year-old Jacob Alexander Lepeilbet, from Caldwell, Idaho, suffered significant injuries after the crash just before 4 p.m. and was transported to Lake District Hospital and later flown to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, according to troopers.
The motorist, identified as 59-year-old Ronald Allen Foltz, from Lakeview, sustained minor injuries. Foltz was driving a 1995 Ford Taurus and was stopped in the northbound lane and signaling to turn left near milepost 141.
Troopers say it is not clear why the motorcyclist failed to stop for the car. The passenger on the motorcycle who died has not been identified.
Highway 395 was closed for several hours after the crash but has since reopened.
The Oregon Department of Transportation and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene Sunday.
