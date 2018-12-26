PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A passenger who was critically injured in a construction zone crash on Interstate 205 has died.
The Portland Police Bureau says 21-year-old Calvin M. Biltimier died at a Portland hospital on Christmas Day from injuries he suffered in the crash last Tuesday.
Police say Biltimier was in a car that crashed into a parked construction vehicle on I-205 under the Southeast Stark Street overpass.
The driver, 25-year-old Rachel Banks, was arrested on several charges, including DUII and reckless driving.
There’s no word if she will now face any additional charges.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division Major Crash Team Officer Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070 or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov.
