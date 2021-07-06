PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in southeast Portland Monday evening.
Prior to 9:30 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a crash near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 143rd Avenue. Police said an investigation revealed a car traveling east on SE Powell crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a westbound car.
The drivers of both cars were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said a passenger in the westbound car was also taken to an area hospital, where they later died. The passenger's name has not yet been released.
The Major Crash Team responded to the scene and is leading the investigation. Police said this was the 32nd traffic death in Portland this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.