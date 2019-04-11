PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person died and another was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Portland early Thursday morning.
At around 1:37 a.m., officers responded to a report of a crash in the area of Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 134th Avenue. Police said a witness reported the crash to a nearby fire station.
Officers and medical personnel arrived to the scene and found a black Ford Expedition crashed into a tree and a pole.
The passenger, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, a man, had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The Major Crash Team was called in to investigate the crash.
Southeast Foster Road from 134th to 136th Avenues was closed during the investigation. The roadway reopened at around 4:50 a.m.
Police said this is the third deadly crash in Portland in less than 24 hours.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
