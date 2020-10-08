COOS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Highway 101 in Coos County.
At around 3:12 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 258.
Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed that a Toyota SR-5 pickup truck was southbound when it went off the roadway and struck a tree.
OSP said the passenger, identified as Douglas Hansen, 55, from Coos Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, identified as Andrew Martin, 35, from Coos Bay, was taken to Bay Area Hospital with serious injuries.
The Bandon Police Department, Coos County Sheriff's Office, Bandon Fire & Rescue, ODOT and Bay Cities Ambulance assisted OSP at the crash scene.
