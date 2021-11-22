WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash near Woodburn Friday morning.
Just after 11:30 a.m., emergency crews were called out to a crash on Highway 99E near milepost 35. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a Nissan Versa entered the highway and collided with a Peterbilt dump truck.
A passenger in the Nissan, identified as Judith Harley, 77, of Woodburn, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan, identified as Francisco Alvarez Brionez, 80, of Woodburn, was taken to Salem Hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is not known.
The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
Oregon State Police was assisted at the scene by Gervais Police Department, Woodburn Fire Department and ODOT.