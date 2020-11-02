SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A 23-year-old woman died in a crash down an embankment near Salem on Sunday night.
Emergency crews responded to River Road South near Vitae Springs Road South at 9:45 p.m.
First responders found a silver 2003 Dodge Neon down an embankment, with three people inside the car.
Deputies said Melissa Hunt of Monmouth was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The driver and second passenger were expected to survive the crash, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s office.
Investigators said the driver of the car was heading south on River Road before leaving the roadway. Deputies said speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash.
River Road South was closed overnight while crews remained at the scene.
The investigation is continuing and no further details were released.
