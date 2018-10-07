LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 71-year-old woman died in a crash on Interstate 5 near Cottage Grove Saturday evening.
Just before 7 p.m., Oregon State Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on I-5 near milepost 170.
According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2001 Buick Le Sabre driven by 30-year-old Seth Kamel from Oakland, Oregon was traveling southbound when for unknown reasons drifted into the median and struck the highway guardrail.
The passenger, 71-year-old Linda Cole of Roseburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kamel was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
