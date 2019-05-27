Passenger dies in single-vehicle crash in southern Oregon

SELMA, OR (KPTV) - A passenger died in a single-vehicle crash in southern Oregon.
Emergency crews responded to Deer Creek Road near Highway 199 in the Selma area of Josephine County at 7:47 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators said the driver of a 2006 Toyota Scion was approaching the highway when she traveled off the road, hit a stump and then a dirt embankment.
The 33-year-old driver from Grants Pass was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The passenger, Machelle Moore, 39, of Cottonwood, California, died in the crash, according to police.
A cause for leaving the roadway has not been released by investigators.
Oregon State Police troopers were assisted at the scene by the Illinois Valley Fire Department.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.