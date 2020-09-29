SHERIDAN, OR (KPTV) - A passenger died in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Sheridan on Monday, and the driver was subsequently arrested on charges including DUII and manslaughter.
Emergency crews responded to the 25000 block of Ballston Road, about two miles southeast of Sheridan, at 4:09 p.m. A caller reported that the vehicle had come to rest in their yard.
Investigators said the driver of a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading east on Ballston Road, when he left the roadway, went onto the southern shoulder and into the ditch. The vehicle then rolled several times.
Deputies said the passenger, 55-year-old Thomas Dean Rains of Sheridan, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, 36-year-old Christopher Loran Davidson of Sheridan, was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to deputies. He was then arrested and booked into the Yamhill County Jail on charges of second-degree manslaughter, DUII, reckless driving and endangering another person.
Davidson's bail was set at $165,000.
No further details were released about the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.