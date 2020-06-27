LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Cottage Grove man was killed in a crash on Highway 101 in Lincoln City Friday, according to Oregon State Patrol.
At approximately 7:30 p.m., Troopers responded to crash at milepost 152, north of Waldport.
Investigators said a 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser, driven by Christopher Paschall, 50, or Cottage Grove, was traveling northbound when for unknown reasons left the roadway and went over an embankment on the eastside of the roadway, and crashed into a tree.
Paschall was taken to the hospital with injuries, OSP said.
A front seat passenger, James Paschall,20, of Cottage Grove was pronounced dead.
Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash, according to OSP.
He killed his son?
