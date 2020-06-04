KELSO, WA (KPTV) – A woman was killed in a crash late Wednesday night, and Kelso police say the driver of the car may have been impaired.
At 10:30 p.m., Kelso police said that officers, along with members of the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol, responded to a reported single-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Pacific Avenue South.
At the scene, officers saw a car had crashed head-on into a utility pole. Both the car and pole were substantially damaged.
The passenger of the car, a 34-year-old woman, was found dead in the car. Her name was not released by police.
The driver, identified as 35-year-old Sheela M. Hawley, survived the crash and was transported to a medical facility to receive treatment for injuries.
Police said that evidence available to responding officers indicated that Hawley may have been driving while under the influence of intoxicants.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.