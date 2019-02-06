CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Camas early Wednesday morning.
Officers and medical personnel responded to the crash, located in the 900 block of Northeast 3rd Avenue, at around 12:13 a.m.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found a Pontiac G6 sedan on its roof with two people inside.
Police said the passenger, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash, but other causes are also being investigated.
Part of NE 3rd Avenue was closed for several hours due to the crash investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
