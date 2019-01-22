WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Southwest Hillsboro Highway, also called Highway 219, in unincorporated Washington County.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a white 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse was traveling northbound on the highway when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
One passenger, a 21-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second passenger was treated at the scene.
According to the sheriff's office, excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Highway 219 was closed between Southwest Wood Street and Southwest Tongue Lane during the crash investigation. The highway reopened just before 6 a.m.
No other details about the crash have been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
