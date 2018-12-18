PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A passenger was seriously hurt after a car collided with a parked construction vehicle in a construction zone along Interstate 205 in southeast Portland.
Just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to southbound I-205 underneath the Southeast Stark Street overpass on reports of a crash.
When they arrived on scene, officers saw a car had crashed into a parked and unoccupied construction vehicle.
Officers and emergency medical personnel found two people inside the car. The adult male passenger was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be serious life-threatening injuries.
The adult female driver of the crashed car has been detained.
Officers believe she drove south on southbound I-205, entered a construction zone and collided with the parked construction vehicle.
Intoxication is believed to be a factor in the crash.
During the crash investigation, southbound I-205 will be closed south of Northeast Glisan Street. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.
Members of the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team are investigating the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 503-823-2103.
