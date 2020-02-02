RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) – Two passengers were killed in a rollover crash in Ridgefield early Sunday.
The crash occurred just after 2:20 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol.
WSP says a 2011 Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on South 11th Street. As the car approached the intersection with South Timm Road, WSP says the driver failed to stop for a stop sign.
The car then went down an embankment, rolled and came to rest on its top in the lanes of southbound Interstate 5, according to WSP.
Drugs or alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Two passengers in the car, 31-year-old Aristeo Alejopablo and 43-year-old Margarito Alejopablo, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Another passenger, 23-year-old Josue B. Gonzalez, was transported to the hospital. His condition is not known.
The driver, identified as 25-year-old Luis A. Perezsalinas, was also taken to the hospital. Perezsalinas is facing charges of vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run, according to WSP.
