PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man jumped into action this weekend after he saw an apartment complex burst into flames in northeast Portland.
Firefighters rushed to the scene on Northeast 118th near Halsey Street around 2:30 p.m. and say the fire was burning in the attic above the one-story building.
FOX 12 spoke with a man who was in the area at the time and helped after seeing smoke.
“We started banging on doors and windows and yelling, ‘fire!’ Ron Wilson said. “People in the neighborhood came out into the street and were making sure everyone got out.”
Wilson says drivers in the area stopped in the street to watch.
Crews believe an electrical issue above a light fixture started the fire. They say one person was displaced but has a safe place to stay.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
