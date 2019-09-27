JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Texas man died after Oregon State Police say he crashed into an embankment in southern Oregon and his car caught fire.
According to OSP, the crash occurred Friday around 1:30 a.m. on Rockydale Road near Waldo Road in Josephine County.
Benjamin Upshaw, 30, was driving east on Rockydale Road in a 2016 Subaru when he crossed over Waldo Road and collided with an embankment, OSP says.
A 31-year-old passenger from Cave Junction was transported to Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass with serious injuries.
A passerby pulled Upshaw and the passenger from the Subaru before it became engulfed in flames, according to law enforcement.
OSP was assisted at the scene Friday by Illinois Valley Fire and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
