Pastor supports Mayor Wheeler's proposal to invest in public safety, restaff Portland Police Bureau

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A faith leader who's been outspoken on the issue of gun violence is largely supporting Mayor Ted Wheeler's proposal to invest in public safety and restaff the Portland Police Bureau.
Pastor Matt Hennessee of Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church believes a number of the ideas the mayor laid out in his proposal are proactive work.
Starting in the next fiscal year the mayor wants to add 300 staff to the Portland Police Bureau for the following three years.
He says 200 would be armed officers.
100 would be unarmed community safety specialists.
"I think it's a good move to go in this direction to really help with the very necessary improvement both in staff and in experience that walks out the door," Hennessee said.
Hennessee stands by that move.
The mayor is proposing to fund a retire-rehire program where officers who recently or are soon-to-be retired can come back to work for a two-year period to fill the critical need, as the bureau's staffing is at all-time lows.
"I think that is a really good idea with a caveat, I think it's important to have some community oversight of that hiring process," Hennessee said. "As you think about rehiring people how we do this in tandem with what I also believe ought to be reimagining what the police and public safety will be in general for the future."
Hennessee says he's never been a believer in defunding the police.
But he believes there needs to be a holistic approach, with police officers and other kinds of responders showing up to calls especially related to mental health.
Part of the mayor's proposal uses funds for roles just like that, like Public Safety Support Specialists.
"I do believe that anything we can do to help deescalate what is going on on the street that would not necessarily require an armed response I think is a good thing," Hennessee said.
The mayor's also asking Portland City Council to promote retention by offering longevity bonuses for current officers based on length of employment and to bargain with the Portland Police Association (PPA) in offering signing bonuses of up to $25,000.
"I run hot and cold on this issue of incentivizing people - here's what we know - because of what has gone on in Portland over the last year and a half to two years I do realize that it's very hard to get people even from surrounding communities to want to be a Portland Police officer because unfortunately they believe that it's really not a very good place to work right now," Hennessee said. "I think that's really sad because quite frankly this is a great city, it has a great history, I do believe that it probably will take incentives to get people to apply."
Pastor Hennessee also shared his reaction to the signing bonus proposal.
"I don't know how the mayor reached $25,000 that seems pretty high," Hennessee said. "But if that's what it takes, then it tells us number one how big our problem is but my prayer would be that what we are also doing is putting things in place so that that's not what has to happen in the future."
In the mayor's proposal, he suggests using more $2.5 million to equip the Portland Police Bureau with body cameras.
The mayor's also proposing to change training within the bureau by hiring a dean of police education and training.
The mayor says the dean will develop a research-based curriculum, training protocols and procedures that align with current best practices.
"If this dean is a dean that is going to be focused only inside the Portland Police Bureau, I think it's a total mistake," Hennessee said.
FOX 12 asked Hennessee if he feels this is coming too late, as Portland's at 72 homicides this year.
His own stepson died in a 2021 shooting.
He says it's a shame this was not done last spring, but he supports what's happening right now.
Hennessee had a couple of suggestions to add the proposal.
He'd like to see the mayor create a task force on reimagining the police, which would include citizens, the Portland Police Bureau and people with lived experience.
Hennessee also believes citizens should be involved in the training process.
He believes if the community is asking for a certain kind of policing environment, neighbors should also look at how they can enhance their own community.
Hennessee would also like to see the city sign a contract with the California Partnership, an organization he says that works with law enforcement to improve service delivery.