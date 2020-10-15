SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Hospital on Thursday reported its first patient to test positive for COVID-19.
The patient started showing symptoms on Sunday and was immedietly tested and moved to the the hospital's quarantine unit. The test results returned positive late Wednesday.
This is the first coronavirus case at the public psychiatric hospital involving a patient, though staff members have reported positive tests since April 1, according to a spokesperson.
"We have been preparing for this eventuality, and we are fortunate to have incredibly dedicated and passionate staff who are skilled at working with this unique population," Dolly Matteucci, Oregon State Hospital superintendent, said. "Protecting the health, safety and well-being of both our patients and staff remains our top priority."
OSH will perform contact tracing to identify everyone who might have had close contact with the patient. At-risk patients will be monitored for symptoms and tested and transitioned to the quarantine unit as necessary. At-risk staff members will be sent home and asked to contact health care providers.
The hospital said it will quarantine all of the patients on the original unit for 14 days, as the case is epidemiologically connected to the three most recent staff cases by location and time. It said it will educate patients on testing procedures and measures to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.