Patients claim Ride to Care service isn't getting them to care on time, or at all

(KPTV) - A FOX 12 Investigation shows a transportation program for people on the Oregon Health Plan, the state’s version of Medicaid, is not always reliable.
It’s called Ride to Care and several patients said they’ve been left stranded at doctor’s appointments, sometimes for hours, or they’re not picked up at all.
Living in Boring, Suzanne Morris depends on rides to get to medical appointments every week.
“Well, I use Ride to Care,” Morris said. “There’s no bus service out here so I’m pretty much stranded if they don’t pick me up.”
But she said whether she actually makes those appointments depends on the day.
“The last three times that I’ve called them, I’ve been stranded,” she said. “They left me at the hospital for hours and it cost me money for me to get somebody to drive me home.”
Through the Oregon Health Plan, members have access to Ride to Care. The program provides TriMet passes, reimbursement for mileage or gas, and car ride to and from appointments.
“Ride to Care takes your order and has your address and everything, but then they’re supposed to send it over to their contract drivers that they send out,” Morris said. “Somewhere it’s getting lost in the process there.”
Another woman who wants to remain anonymous, seconds Morris’s concerns.
“I have a brain tumor and other tumors and I’ve learned to deal with that and have a positive attitude, but sometimes it’s hard to do when you don’t have any reliable people to depend on and I would certainly say Ride to Care is not reliable,” she said.
She tells us Ride to Care is late or a no show for her about 25% of the time.
“The last month or so I’ve missed two doctor’s appointments,” she continued.
She said that’s 25% too much.
“If you miss your appointment, you wait another two or three weeks or you have to see a doctor you don’t already know and that’s kind of stressful,” she said. “I have to say it’s really affecting the quality of my life having to stress out about it.”
The FOX 12 Investigators decided to see if rides are showing up on time, meeting up with Morris at her Boring home for a 12:45 p.m. pick up time.
The driver showed up early. She was also picked up from her appointment in Oregon City on time too.
But when FOX 12 went out again to Morris’s home a couple weeks later, a different story.
“They were supposed to be here at 8:22,” said Morris. “It’s 8:33 now.”
She couldn’t get anyone on the phone either.
“I won’t be able to wait much longer if I’m going to make my appointment,” Morris said.
She ended up driving herself with a used car she told FOX 12 she recently bought, tired of the waiting game.
“The taxpayers are paying for this and I think they need to know that we’re not getting a good service,” she said.
FOX 12 sat down with Stephanie Vandehey, the Communications Manager for Health Share of Oregon. Health Share of Oregon is the organization that provides resources to OHP members, like Ride to Care.
“All rides should get people to and from their appointments safely and on time, and anything less than that is unacceptable,” Vandehey said.
Vandehey said Ride to Care is now run by a local vendor, after moving away from a national company about a year ago.
“There were similar issues,” she said.
But she said it has gotten better since changing companies. In 2018, she said Ride to Care provided almost a million and a half rides. On Average, she said they get about four complaints for every 1,000 of those rides.
“Which isn’t to say those aren’t important,” said Vandehey. “We need to know when things aren’t going right for our members so they can get care.”
Vandehey said they’ve recently been working with Ride to Care to implement a corrective action plan, like soon placing a Health Share of Oregon employee at the Ride to Care dispatch center. Vandehey said that’s where the problem usually begins.
“I think it’s a matter of working out technical assistance issues,” she said.
Those are issues that members, like Morris, said can’t continue.
“I don’t care if you’re healthy and you’re going to the doctor for a checkup, when you leave, you wanna leave,” said Morris. “You don’t want to sit in the doctor’s office for three or four hours and when you don’t feel good, it’s no good.”
Patients tell FOX 12 another issue they have is being put on hold for too long by Ride to Care when their drivers don’t show up.
Vandehey said their average call wait time is just under three minutes. But when FOX 12 met with Morris, she was on hold for more than ten minutes and counting.
Vandehey said people can reach out to them directly if their rides don’t show up and they can’t get Ride to Care on the phone.
For Health Share of Oregon’s contact info, click here.
