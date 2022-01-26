CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) -- Some patients needing the life-sustaining treatment of dialysis, are on long waitlists to get into outpatient clinics.

Doctors and patients say it's due to staffing shortages at those clinics.

Brian Hastings is one example of many who've experienced the situation firsthand.

He spent more than a month in the hospital getting dialysis treatment.

He's otherwise healthy and didn't need to be in the hospital for that long of stay, but he couldn't get into an outpatient clinic.

"With me being in stage four kidney patient, if I didn't have dialysis I would not live long," Hastings said.

On December 9th, Hastings says he had a fistula surgery which is a procedure that joins an artery to a vein before a patient gets dialysis treatment.

He says he spent about a week in recovery at Kaiser Permanente's Sunnyside Medical Center.

"I was ready to check out, they're like hey how would you like to leave today," Hastings said. "I said excellent I can see my friends; I can have Christmas. They're like yeah, we can't there's no room for outpatient. You have to spend the holidays here at the hospital."

FOX 12 spoke with Dr. Micah Thorp, a nephrologist for Kaiser Permanente.

He says he saw Hastings a couple of times in the hospital.

"Essentially the problem is that there's a lack of staffing in the outpatient dialysis units, and so, you know when we discharge patients, we need to have an outpatient dialysis chair for them to go to," Dr. Thorp said. "Otherwise, they end up just coming back to the Emergency Department."

Dr. Thorp says many patients are in similar situations right now.

"Right now, there are patients in the hospital who otherwise would not be in the hospital, would be able to go home if it weren't for the fact that there's no place to dialyze them as an outpatient," Dr. Thorp said. "It's something that's worsened kind of gradually over the last several months, the current surge I think has probably accelerated that."

Dr. Thorp says this is putting a major strain on hospital systems.

He says health leaders have been talking with lawmakers and the Oregon Health Authority on how to fix this staffing crisis.

"I've been doing this over 20 years, I've never seen anything like this," Dr. Thorp said. "We I think are reaching a crisis point. It's scary. I worry a lot about what's going to happen to patients. I worry about our capacity to take care of them both in the hospital and in the outpatient dialysis setting. You know we are really reaching a point where the system seems to be you know cracking under the pressure."

While hospital systems are trying to operate in the midst of that mounting pressure, patients are dealing with loneliness as hospitals have had to implement restrictions on visitors during the pandemic.

Hastings says the isolation was extremely difficult during his stay.

"The hospital tried to do whatever they could to support me, make sure I was active and busy giving me the freedoms I needed - but at the end of the day I'm not living life," Hastings said. "And I was in Clackamas, my home is Beaverton, and I couldn't be with my friends and family."

"He's I think pretty illustrative of what a lot of patients go through," Dr. Thorp said. "It's you know it's depressing, it's anxiety-provoking. You know we do the best we can to try to give people as much interaction as possible."

They both agree, this setup isn't working for anyone.

"The problem clearly is staff, we need nurses," Dr. Thorp said. "We need nurses who can do dialysis, we need them in the outpatient dialysis units and dialysis techs as well."

"It's very vitally important that we have these chairs available for everyone," Hastings said. "So people have their own sanity, cause' I was not doing well with isolation."

Hastings says the outpatient clinic provider he was trying to get into was DaVita Kidney Care.

Jennie Funk, its division vice president issued this statement:

“Staffing shortages during this challenging time have impacted our admissions process. Because the most important factor in any decision we make is patient safety, we can’t accept more patients than we can safely treat. Alongside others in the Oregon dialysis community, we’re doing everything we can in close partnership and alignment with the Oregon Health Authority. For those interested in a purpose-driven career in the kidney care community, visit Careers.DaVita.com to apply for openings in the Portland area.”

Another dialysis outpatient provider in the Portland-metro area says it is impacted by workforce shortages and is making changes to provide quality care for patients, including active recruitment for a dialysis nursing residency program.