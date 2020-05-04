VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Multiple residents were safely evacuated after a fire started at a Vancouver apartment complex early Monday morning.
At around 1:11 a.m., Vancouver Fire crews responded to the Meadows Cascade Park Apartments, located at 13314 Southeast 19th Street, on the report of a fire.
Fire officials said heavy fire was reported on a second-story patio of the "S" building with flames extending toward the attic.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found the entire attic space involved.
The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes.
No injuries were reported.
Officials said there were eight units in the "S" building and all occupants were safely evacuated. The American Red Cross is assisting those residents.
The Clark County Fire Marshal's Office is working to determine a cause.
