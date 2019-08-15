PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson said Thursday he will turn himself in to authorities in connection with criminal charges related to a brawl in Portland in May.
The fight occurred outside Cider Riot! near Northeast 8th Avenue and Couch Street after May Day rallies in downtown Portland on May 1.
Police said as many as 60 people were involved in the fight. Gibson told FOX 12 it involved members of his group and Antifa.
Gibson’s attorney released a statement Thursday saying Gibson was pepper-spray and spat upon that day by members of Antifa, “none of whom have been arrested or charged for their conduct on May 1st.”
Law enforcement has made multiple arrests this week in connection with the May Day investigations.
Gibson’s attorney said there are multiple videos of the events at Cider Riot, “and not one of them shows Mr. Gibson engaging in violent conduct.”
Gibson and his attorney said he is facing a riot charge.
BREAKING: Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson confirms he is turning himself in to @MultCoSO He’s being charged with Class E Felony Rioting for the #MayDay incident outside Cider Riot. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Nu1fgKGFoY— Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) August 15, 2019
FOX 12 has reached out the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office for more information.
This latest development comes as rallies and protests are expected to take place Saturday in downtown Portland.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
