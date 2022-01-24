PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead following a shooting in the Madison South neighborhood Sunday night.

According to officers, a patrolling East Precinct sergeant was flagged down around 11:30 p.m. and told a body had been found near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Milton Street.

The sergeant later found the body of a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

No suspect information has been released at this time and no arrests have been made.

If anyone has information about this case, please contact Detective Tony Merrill at (503) 823-4033 or Detective Brian Sims at (503) 823-2079.