PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Nine years after he underwent treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen says his cancer has returned.
In a blog post Monday, he said he has started treatment of the disease and plans to fight it “aggressively”.
“A lot has happened in medicine since I overcame this disease in 2009,” Allen said in his post. “My doctors are optimistic that I will see good results from the latest therapies, as am I.”
Allen, 65, owns the Seattle Seahawks and the Portland Trail Blazers. He says he plans to stay involved with both teams while he battles the potentially deadly but treatable form of cancer.
He also says he will continue to stay involved with Vulcan, the research institute he founded, and the Allen Institutes.
Below is a copy of his blog post, titled “Tackling a New Personal Challenge”:
I learned recently that the non-Hodgkin's lymphoma that I was treated for in 2009 has returned. My team of doctors has begun treatment of the disease and I plan on fighting this aggressively.
A lot has happened in medicine since I overcame this disease in 2009. My doctors are optimistic that I will see good results from the latest therapies, as am I.
I will continue to stay involved with Vulcan, the Allen Institutes, the Seahawks and Trail Blazers, as I have in the past. I have confidence in the leadership teams to manage their ongoing operations during my treatment.
I am very grateful for the support I've received from my family and friends. And I've appreciated the support of everyone on the teams and in the broader community in the past, and count on that support now as I fight this challenge.
Go Seahawks! Go Blazers!
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
