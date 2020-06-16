PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- A man was arrested following a stabbing that left another man injured in Southeast Portland on Tuesday.
Portland police responded to report of a stabbing in the area of Southeast Haig Street and 17th Avenue at 5:35 p.m. When they arrived, they found an injured man who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect was found nearby holding a two and a half feel long object in his hand. Authorities said the man challenged officers to shoot him, but they were able to calm him down and safely take him into custody.
Police said no force was used.
Police say the incident does not appear to be connected to the stabbing that happened earlier on Northeast Davis Street.
Anyone with information related to the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Chris Traynor at (503) 823-0451 or at christopher.traynor@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
