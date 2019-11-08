PBOT announces rate hikes for all-day parking at some Portland garages

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Parking at some Portland garages will be more expensive starting later this month, the Portland Bureau of Transportation says.
All-day rates at five city-owned SmartPark garages will rise by two dollars starting Monday, Nov. 18, ranging in price from $16 to $20 per day.
The change will only apply to customers who enter a garage between 5 a.m. and 4:59 p.m. and stay for more than four hours, according to PBOT.
Rates for people parking up to four hours will stay the same, as will evening rates.
Transportation officials hope the increased all-day rates will translate into more available parking spaces for people visiting, shopping, and conducting business in downtown, especially during the holiday season.
The new rates were developed with input from the Portland Business Alliance and the Downtown Retail Council.
Below is a comparison of the current rates and the new rates beginning Nov. 18:
- 1st & Jefferson – current: $18/day, new: $20/day
- 3rd & Alder – current: $16/day, new: $18/day
- 4th & Yamhill – current: $16/day, new: $18/day
- 10th & Yamhill – current: $14/day, new: $16/day
- Naito & Davis – current: $16/day, new: $18/day
Well, who really would like to stay in Portland all day? Except for the folks working there without parking perks, why put oneself into an ongoing "activist" situation? A short stay in Portland is more than enough!
