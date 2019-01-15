PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Bureau of Transportation released a report Tuesday that shows 62 percent of Portlanders view e-scooters positively after the 2018 pilot.
PBOT also announced Tuesday that e-scooters will be back on Portland streets for a one-year pilot program starting in Spring 2019.
The PBOT report was based on scooter use data, public opinion polling, staff observations and other sources during the city's first e-scooter pilot, which took place from July 23 to Nov. 30 of last year.
According to the report, a total of 700,369 e-scooter trips were taken during the 120-day pilot program.
During the pilot period, the Multnomah County Health Department found that there were 176 scooter-related emergency room visits. There were also 43 reports of collisions.
Other findings in the report revealed:
- Scooter safety risks were similar to other ways of getting around
- Portlanders primarily used e-scooters for transportation
- E-scooters replaced driving and ride-hailing trips
- Having safe scooter infrastructure mattered to riders.
- Portlanders reported widespread illegal sidewalk riding and incorrect scooter parking.
- E-scooter use in parks impacted other users and presented a significant management challenge for Portland Parks & Recreation staff.
- E-scooter companies did not consistently comply with the East Portland fleet requirement and the pilot program showed other equity challenges.
A specific start date for the new pilot program has not been set, but PBOT staff will be seeking input on how the bureau should conduct the second program.
For more information about the e-scooter program and to view the full PBOT report, visit www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/77294
