PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Bureau of Transportation has big plans for its "Better Naito" project.
They're working on a year-round version called "Better Naito Forever."
PBOT just released animated renderings of some planned upgrades.
The project along the west side of the Willamette provides a two-way cycle track and sidewalk along waterfront park.
They plan to install more efficient traffic signals to minimize the impact on drivers.
There will be dedicated pedestrian routes that connect gaps between existing sidewalks and a shorter crossing of naito.
One of the right-hand driving lanes will be permanently converted to a two-way cycle track.
The project is currently in design phase and construction is scheduled for next year.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
