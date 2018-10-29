PBOT asks for help keeping leaves, limbs and debris out of storm drains

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The heavy rain this weekend caused some messy streets for people in the Portland-metro area.
But what can you do to keep your neighborhood safe and flood-free?
The Portland Bureau of Transportation says residents can clear leaves, limbs and debris from storm drains. Residents should wear gloves while doing this and clear about 10 feet from both sides of the drain, PBOT says.
The agency advises people to not put their hands or feet in the storm drain because all kinds of debris collects there and could be dangerous.
People should not remove the top of the grate.
The best time to check a storm drain is before any storms hits the area. If you can’t clear it, call 503-823-1700.
FOX 12 spoke with a man who lives in southeast Portland who says clogged drains can become real issues, especially if you live on a hill.
He lives at the top of a hill but notices all the problems folks have to deal with. He says he makes sure to do the work to keep his neighborhood clear.
“I like to clean my drain out so it doesn’t happen, because I’ve lived here in this neighborhood for 10 years, and so I’ve seen it be a problem, so I try to get out in front of it," Williams Paradis said.
PBOT asks people to adopt a storm drain in their neighborhood.
The agency encourages residents to pitch in on the effort, as there are more than 58,000 storm drains in the city.
