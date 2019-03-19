PBOT asks for input on citywide plan to keep pedestrians safe

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Bureau of Transportation is launching a new city-wide plan to keep pedestrians safe, and is getting the public’s input.
The plan is called “PedPDX”, and it prioritizes sidewalk and crossing improvements, among other things.
Community members gathered in southwest Portland Monday night to hear about the plan that’s been in the works for two years.
It involves 66 different actions, including a program called “daylighting”. That’s where drivers can’t park within 20 feet of a crosswalk to make pedestrians more visible. That could mean fewer parking spots.
The new guidelines would gradually be put into place depending on construction and possible retrofitting.
“A lot of these safety changes are what we hear from the public, benefiting people in their cars and people walking in the street,” Hannah Schafer with PBOT said. “It’s about creating safer conditions for everyone.”
Anyone who wants to weigh in may attend one of several community meetings planned in the coming weeks.
PBOT has more information posted on their webpage.
