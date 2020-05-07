PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Bureau of Transportation is making changes to some city streets to limit traffic and slow down cars to help pedestrians and cyclists safely social distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday morning, crews began installing temporary barricades and signs at the intersection of Northwest 22nd and Northwest Flanders as part of the "Slow Streets | Safe Streets" initiative.
PBOT will be setting up those barricades and signs on 100 miles of quiet residential streets around the city called neighborhood greenways to limit them to just local traffic and deliveries and slow cars down.
There were some mixed opinions of the plan when it was announced in April.
"I hate to see all those barriers. I really do because it kind of takes away from the neighborhood," Audell Osgood said.
"Whatever they can do to just make it easier and more comfortable for people to get out is a good thing," Erika Harmon said.
John Brady with PBOT told FOX 12 that it's important to note they're not closing the streets.
"We want to stop cut through traffic. If people need to get to a business, then it's fine and treat the street like any other street," Brady said.
Brady also says this is just the first step of the initiative. Next, they'll be looking at creating the same sort of space in business districts.
He says when stores and restaurants reopen, people will need more space.
"We're looking at creating space where people can line up for takeout, things like that - pop-up sidewalks, bicycle lanes to give people more space, and that's going to be governed by our governor and public health officials," said Brady.
Brady adds that this is a temporary initiative as people try to navigate the new normal of physical distancing.
For more information about Slow Streets | Safe Streets and a full map of streets impacted, click here.
