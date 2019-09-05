PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Bureau of Transportation will perform safety upgrades to a segment of Southwest Capitol Highway in an effort to make it easier for people to cross the street.
The project will also reduce speeds in the area and improve existing bike lanes.
The segment of Southwest Capitol Highway between Southwest Huber Street and Kerr Parkway will receive upgrades starting Saturday and will be performed in two phases, PBOT says.
Crews during the first phase will restripe the roadway to create one traffic lane in each direction and a center turn lane between Southwest Alfred Street and Southwest Stephenson Street. This phase is expected to take about two weeks, though that could change due to rain or unforeseen events, PBOT says. Vehicle travel will be reduced during this phase and travel times could be slower than usual.
The second phase will begin later this fall. During that phase, crews will build new pedestrian crossings with median islands and lighting at Southwest Coronado Street and Southwest Dickinson Street, according to PBOT.
Transportation officials will also increase visibility at the existing crossing at Southwest Alfred Street with new street lighting and pedestrian islands and request a speed limit reduction from 35 mph to 30 mph.
According to PBOT, there were 55 crashes on Southwest Capitol Highway in the area from 2012 to 2016, including two serious injuries, six moderate injuries, and 33 minor injuries. PBOT says it expects the improvements to yield a 19-47% reduction in all crashes and an 11-46% reduction in pedestrian and bike crashes.
The total budget for the project is $275,000, with funding provided by the Cannabis Tax and General Transportation Revenue.
“During construction, we ask the public to travel cautiously, observe all lane detours and directions by reader boards and flaggers, and use alternate routes if possible,” according to PBOT.
Read more about the project on PBOT's website.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
