PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Parking meter kiosks in Portland's Lloyd District are getting an upgrade.
On Tuesday, technicians with the Portland Bureau of Transportation installed new doors on the 159 kiosks.
The upgrades include new color touchscreens that are easier to use and provide a better customer experience, according to PBOT.
Instead of a print-out receipt that drivers place on windows and dashboards, drivers type in their license plate number - known as pay-by-plate technology.
"One of the other big advantages of this system is you can check the remaining time from any kiosk in the Lloyd District, if you walk four or five blocks, you can go to the nearest meter and check," said John Brady, director of communications with PBOT.
The kiosk improvements are part of PBOT's plan to upgrade all of the city's 1,900 meters.
PBOT hopes to have the project completed by next September.
