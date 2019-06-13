PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - New traffic signals, street lights and bike lanes are just a few of the big improvements you'll see along Southeast Foster Road.
On Thursday, Portland Bureau of Transportation, businesses and community groups in the neighborhood celebrated the completion of the "Foster Transportation and Streetscape Project."
The massive undertaking stretches almost 40 city blocks on the road from Southeast 50th to the Lents Town Center at 90th Avenue.
Portland Transportation Commissioner Chloe Eudaly said the goal was to transform the stretch from a high-speed, car-focus corridor into a more accessible and safer road for walkers, cyclists and drivers alike.
“Modern signals, new pavements, 190 street trees and new decorative streetlights, Foster Road is now an inviting throughfare that supports a vibrant commercial district,” Eudaly said.
Businesses and neighborhood groups also helped shape the nine-million-dollar project and they said the hard work, will pay off.
"The completion of the street scape project is the next step in the district becomng a destination, rather than a throughway,” Foster Area Business President Allen Rowand said
"I am especially pleased to celebrate better connections for businesses and residents in east Portland,” Prosper Portland Commissioner Peter Platt said. “The ease of being able to walk around, bike around safely to get from one business, and one home to another.”
PBOT also lined up several events to celebrate the changes on foster with the chance to win a visa gift cards.
