PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – West Burnside will remain closed at least another 48 hours, the Portland Bureau of Transportation announced Sunday evening, as cleanup of a landslide continues.
The roadway, which has been closed in both directions since Wednesday, is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the earliest, PBOT tweeted.
Crews have worked for several days to clear landslide debris.
On Wednesday, W Burnside was shut between Skyline and Tichner.
Stormy weather the night before cause hundreds of cubic yards of debris to fall onto the roadway. Several trees were downed, including at one that fell on the Barbara Walker Crossing.
PBOT said the bridge and adjacent portions of the Wildwood Trail will remain closed until a structural engineering assessment of the bridge can be completed.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes, such as Highway 26, Highway 30 and Northwest Cornell Road.
