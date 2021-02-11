PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Bureau of Transportation crews have been working nonstop since Wednesday night, bracing city streets for snow and ice.
PBOT started its 24-hour emergency operations, which means road crews are working around the clock, rotating 12-hour shifts.
On Thursday morning, several trucks were seen leaving PBOT's North Stanton yard to treat roads with deicer and salt.
Hannah Schafer, spokesperson for PBOT, told FOX 12 they have a fleet of trucks ready for the storm, including 56 equipped with snowplows and gravel spreaders, 12 salt trucks equipped with snowplows, and seven anti-icing trucks.
"Today, this morning, we're actually going out and applying additional salt and sand mixture to our roads on our most crucial emergency routes around the city. Those are streets like Burnside, Foster Road, 122nd Avenue. Streets that are crucial for people to get to hospitals to other services they may need to in a winter snowstorm," Schafer said.
Schafer says they're also taking extra precautions right now, because of COVID-19. She says typically they have two people assigned per vehicle - one driver and a passenger to provide an extra set of eyes and support for anything else they may need.
This year, they only have one crew member in each vehicle at a time.
PBOT is asking Portlanders to give their drivers plenty of space if they see them out and about in order to help keep everyone safe.
We’re in SW Portland (getting ready for the noon show!) and it is windy & chilly up here!! 🥶 Take a look at the icicles already forming on this sign off of SW Vermont St ⬇️ @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/xnwiOJ7TTV— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) February 11, 2021
ODOT is in charge of maintaining state highways. A spokesperson told FOX 12 they are also ready for whatever the storm may bring.
