PBOT: Eastbound lane of West Burnside will stay closed for several more days, landslide remains active

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The eastbound lane of West Burnside will remain closed between Barnes Road and Skyline Boulevard for at least several more days while crews monitor the area of an active landslide, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation.
The landslide was first reported on Friday. Crews removed dump truck loads of debris and built a catchment wall to make the area safer.
During inspections Monday, engineers determined that debris continued to fall from the slide over the weekend. PBOT says the slide remains active, with cracks at the top of the scarp.
Crews are planning to remove loose material from the top of the scarp and will need specialized equipment to do so.
PBOT is advising people to avoid the area if possible. If drivers need to travel eastbound through the area, they can follow a signed detour along Southwest Barnes Road and Skyline Boulevard.
The westbound lanes are open as they assess the area.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.