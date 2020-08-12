PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Bureau of Transportation began expanding sidewalks at busy intersections on Wednesday to give people more space to move during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sidewalk expansions are part of the "Safe Streets Initiative" that PBOT launched in the spring in response to the pandemic.
The initiative started with limiting traffic in neighborhoods across the city by restricting some streets to local access only. Then, PBOT helped more than 700 businesses expand their outdoor seating safely into the street so that they can accommodate more people as they reopen under the state's COVID-19 guidelines.
Now, PBOT is expanding specific sidewalks under the "Busy Streets" program.
On Wednesday morning, crews began painting and adding posts to sidewalks at the intersection of East Burnside and Southeast 148th.
Today, our Busy Streets Program is installing the first of 10 corner expansions at intersections in East Portland, making it easier for people to keep 6 ft apart as they walk, bike or catch a bus or MAX train during the pandemic.#OregonForward #WeGotThisPDX #PDXCovid19 pic.twitter.com/bZoeSHBRZe— Portland Bureau of Transportation (@PBOTinfo) August 12, 2020
Dylan Rivera, a spokesperson for PBOT, says while the changes are temporary for now, there's a possibility that some could become permanent.
"We're open to seeing how this works and we think a lot of these installations may have lasting value beyond the pandemic. But for now, who knows how long this pandemic will be with us so we wanted to move quickly to employ these smart solutions that will help people have physical distance they need to be safe during the pandemic while accessing public transit, while getting to jobs, and essential services they need whether that be a grocery store or hospital," Rivera said.
Rivera says the expansion at East Burnside and SE 148th is the first of 10 sidewalk expansions PBOT will be doing in east Portland.
For more information about the Busy Streets Program and the Safe Streets Initiative, visit www.portland.gov/transportation/safestreetspdx.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
What does this cost for each project?
The whole point of this is to make it permanent. They arent fooling anyone with these stupid ideas.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.